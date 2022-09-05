A beautiful spring morning greeted SAAC runners for the Axis Employment Big Hill 5km handicap.
Col Barnett represented Axis employment as this week's sponsors and finished the race with the fastest time 22:17 for the two laps of Stawell's Big Hill.
Jess Maffescioni was the fastest female in a great time of 24:12. With adjusted handicaps Leon's time of 34:47 was 30 seconds faster than Belinda Amess 33:45 and third place went to Elise Monaghan 26:14.
Leon was very happy to have beaten his daughter and enjoyed racing around Big Hill.
Tanner Freeland was the fastest sub junior from a field of 15 competitors, and Willow Davies was the winner on the day and has been running very well.
September 10 at 3pm, SAAC will host the Chris Blake 3km Handicap at the crossroads of Golf Course Road/Centre Road.
Presentation night will follow after the race and could all attendees please notify Jess Maffescioni.
