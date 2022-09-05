The Stawell Times-News

Leon wins back to back at Stawell Amateur Athletics Club

September 5 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leon was very happy to have beaten his daughter and enjoyed racing around Big Hill. Picture supplied

A beautiful spring morning greeted SAAC runners for the Axis Employment Big Hill 5km handicap.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.