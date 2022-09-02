Duo arrested after guns, ammo and knives seized in Great Western

Two men have been arrested after a seizure of guns, ammunition and knives in Great Western.
On Friday, September 2, police intercepted a vehicle on the Western Highway at about 2.15am.
It is alleged a rifle bag was located containing a long arm rifle, ammunition, and multiple knives.
The items were seized by police and there were no injuries.
A 35-year-old Wollert man who was driving the vehicle and the passenger, a 30-year-old Kalkallo man, were arrested.
They are both assisting police with their enquiries and are expected to be charged with firearms offences.
