Kalkee, Saints set for blockbuster | HDFNL preliminary final preview

In the A Grade netball, minor-premiers Kalkee face the red-hot Saints in what is set to be a blockbuster.
Kalkee coach Paula Weidermann said the Kees were excited to have another chance at qualifying for the grand final.
The minor premiers were defeated by second-placed Laharum in the first semi final at Balmoral on August 27.
But, the side remain upbeat about their position going into Saturday's game.
"We're super excited to be playing on Saturday," Weidermann said, noting Kalkee would be playing in preliminary finals in A Grade, C Reserve and across all junior grades.
"Hopefully we can all have success and join our B and C Grade sides in the grand final next week!"
Weidermann said Kalkee were "keen to match up with" the in-form Saints, who have stormed home in the second half of the season and won their two finals matches so far.
"They are a different side to the last time we played them, with a few inclusions," Weidermann said.
"However, we have had the same group of together for the season and we are confident heading into the game.
"We are working well as a team, with Jenna Bywaters continuing to shoot well and Millie McRae running out Saturday's game well."
Lining up against them is Edenhope-Apsley, the form side of the competition, having won their past 13 games by an average of 20 goals.
Kalkee were the last side to defeat the Saints, by eight goals in round four, with the two sides not meeting since.
Edenhope-Apsley coach Sarah Domaschenz said the team were excited for the game, and said the Saints had only begun to peak.
"Our team has improved each week and found form at the right end of the season," Domaschenz said.
"We are confident in each other and how we are playing."
Nonetheless, the Saints have nothing but respect for their opponents and defenders Emily Burgess and Casey Bernhardt will be key.
"Kalkee have amazing players in their lineup, they have been a top two team all season, so we need to focus and work incredibly hard," Domaschenz said.
"Our team has changed since (round four), with a few key ins."
Everything is set for a tough contest at Quantong on Saturday.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
