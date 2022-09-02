Roos hopping ahead of Kalkee clash | HDFNL preliminary final preview

For the teams set to clash in the Horsham District League's preliminary finals on Saturday at Quantong, this is what their seasons have been building towards.
To the winner goes the spoils - a spot in the grand final, a chance at glory. For the defeated, the end of their season.
In the senior football, Harrow-Balmoral coach Nick Pekin said his side were "full of confidence" ahead of their clash with Kalkee.
"We know what we're dealing with... but it's going to be a really physical, tough contest to try and get into the grand final," Pekin said.
"Our season is certainly not over and we don't want it to be over."
Pekin said his side's spread of matchwinners was one of its biggest strengths.
"In the first final we had ten individual goalkickers and then last weekend we had eight," Pekin said.
"We like that even spread across the board, between mids and forwards... we really do try to stretch other sides defensively."
Despite having the wood over Kalkee twice this year, Pekin said he doesn't believe it had much sway over how the preliminary final would play out.
"I disregard those results... finals are a different ballgame, a different kettle of fish," Pekin said.
"They'll have their matchups, they'll be wanting to hit us with a full 110 per cent, so disregard those home and away results, in a final you're neck and neck.
"It's an elimination final with a chance to play in the grand final the following week; she's do or die."
While Kalkee enjoyed a rest before their semi final, Southern Roos haven't had a week off but to Pekin, it could be an advantage.
"We've learned more as a group and how we can adapt and improve our game having played the last two finals," Pekin said.
"If we can learn and improve each week, that's a huge benefit."
However, the games have not been free of concern, with injuries derailing some players' seasons.
Star Michael Close went down with a knee injury in the opening minutes of the elimination final against Swifts, while a few minor injuries spoiled the Roos' big win over Jeparit.
"We did have a couple of injuries from last week's game too, a couple of new little niggles and a shoulder," Pekin said.
Everything is set for a tight battle at Quantong on Saturday.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
