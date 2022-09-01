WFNL celebrate the best juniors in count

The Wimmera Football Netball League's junior night of nights took place on Monday, August 29 with the presentation of the league's 2022 best and fairest winners.
Clubs from across the region celebrated players in their own way as the league live streams the count on its social media pages.
Advertisement
The decision was a development on last year when functions and the count could not be done in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
READ MORE:
WINNER - Lena Marshman (Horsham Saints) - 32 votes
Runners up: Sienna Manserra (Horsham) - 24 votes
19 votes - Marli Arnold (Minyip-Murtoa)
17 votes - Addison Lardner (Ararat)
16 votes - Amelia Martin - (Stawell)
16 votes - Nevani Woods (Ararat)
15 votes - Ilze Van Zyl (Horsham)
15 votes - Zoe Tegelhuter (Minyip-Murtoa)
14 votes - Rachel Shurdington (Nhill)
13 votes - Isabella Huf (Southern Mallee Giants)
13 votes - Hailey Tippet (Horsham Saints)
13 votes - Roxana Monaghan Angelats (Stawell)
Saint Lena Marshman capped a terrific season with a resounding WFNL 13 & Under Best and Fairest win. Marshman seized the vote count's lead early, leading by two votes after round six, before widening her lead to nine at the end of round 12 and cruising home. Congratulations Lena!
Advertisement
WINNERS - Maddison Bethune (Horsham Saints), Lauren Clyne (Warrack Eagles) - 30 votes
Runners up - Gemma Freijah (Horsham Saints) - 22 votes
20 votes - Ava Koschitzke (Warrack Eagles)
19 votes - Ruby Peters (Stawell)
17 votes - Lili Wilson (Minyip-Murtoa)
Advertisement
14 votes - Cara Tippet (Horsham Saints)
13 votes - Indi Ward (Dimboola)
13 votes - Mia Burgess (Horsham)
12 votes - Tarah Bond (Dimboola)
12 votes - Sarah Miller (Horsham)
A tight race sees joint winners of the WFNL's 15 & Under Best and Fairest Award! Warrack's Lauren Clyne was an early count leader, four votes ahead of the competition after six rounds, with Maddison Bethune six votes behind in third. After twelve rounds Clyne still led by four votes, however a fast finish by Bethune ensured they were both going home winners. Congratulations Maddison and Lauren!
Advertisement
WINNER - Jack Henry (Horsham Saints) - 42 votes
Runners up - Reggie Jenkins (Ararat) - 36 votes
25 votes - Jobe Dickinson (Nhill)
23 votes - Archie Elliott (Horsham)
23 votes - Jack Harney (Stawell)
Advertisement
22 votes - Declan Paech (Dimboola)
21 votes - Oakley Farr (Horsham)
21 votes - Dah Bu Shwe Pay (Nhill)
16 votes - Sam Harrington (Ararat)
13 votes - Dane George (Warrack Eagles)
13 votes - Lewis Thomson (Minyip-Murtoa)
Advertisement
It was a two horse race in the WFNL Under 14 Best and Fairest Award. Ararat's Reggie Jenkins burst out of the blocks with six straight Best on Ground appearances. However, Saint Jack Henry overtook Jenkins in round 10. The two were neck in neck before Henry finished with five successive Best on Ground performances to claim the award. Congratulations Jack!
WINNERS - Rori Marshman and Jorja Clode (Horsham Saints) - 17 votes
Runners up - Eva Manserra (Horsham) - 16 votes
15 votes - Nicola Clyne (Warrack Eagles)
14 votes - Hallie Burgess (Horsham)
Advertisement
12 votes - Rory Doran (Horsham Saints)
12 votes - Vanilla Ika (Stawell)
10 votes - Rhiannon Smith (Dimboola)
10 votes - Macey Kalms (Horsham)
9 votes - Charlie Inkster (Warrack Eagles)
8 votes - Jordy Bligh (Ararat)
Advertisement
The Horsham Saints are seeing double tonight as teammates Rori Marshman and Jorja Clode were announced joint winners of the WFNL 17 & Under Best and Fairest award. Competition was fierce, with few votes separating the competitors. Both Marshman and Clyne had impressive finishes to thank for the award. After six rounds, Clode was in second place and Marshman had polled a single vote. After twelve rounds, Clode had raced into the lead and Marshman had surged into third, before the teammates continued their momentum to run away winners. Congratulations Rori and Jorja!
WINNER - Zak Smith (Horsham) - 17 votes
Runners up - Sonny Kettle (Ararat) - 12 votes
11 votes - Samuel Janetzki (Horsham)
11 votes - Judd Wright (Horsham Saints)
Advertisement
11 votes - Xavier McLoughlan (Ararat)
11 votes - Patrick Toner (Ararat)
10 votes - Nick Williamson (Dimboola)
10 votes - Wilson Mitchell (Minyip-Murtoa)
10 votes - Adrianne Lupton (Horsham Saints)
9 votes - Hugh Dougherty (Horsham Saints)
Advertisement
Zak Smith is the outright winner of the WFNL's Under 17 football Best and Fairest award. Despite polling five votes more than the runner up - Ararat's Sonny Kettle, it wasn't a sure thing. After six rounds, Smith only had three votes and was among tough competition on the leader board, before four successive best on ground performances catapulted him into poll position by round 12. From there, he was untouchable. Congratulations Zak!
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.