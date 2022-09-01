WFNL celebrate the best juniors in count

The Horsham Saints are seeing double tonight as teammates Rori Marshman and Jorja Clode were announced joint winners of the WFNL 17 & Under Best and Fairest award. Competition was fierce, with few votes separating the competitors. Both Marshman and Clyne had impressive finishes to thank for the award. After six rounds, Clode was in second place and Marshman had polled a single vote. After twelve rounds, Clode had raced into the lead and Marshman had surged into third, before the teammates continued their momentum to run away winners. Congratulations Rori and Jorja!