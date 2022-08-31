FROM a young girl in the small town of Pomonal, on the outskirts of the Grampians, kicking the football in a paddock to playing on the big stage of AFLW football, Isabella Simmons' dream has finally come true.
A career hindered by a worldwide pandemic and crippling injury, Simmons put it all behind her as she ran out for the West Coast Eagles on Saturday, August 27.
Simmons was announced as part of the round one team during a team meeting - her mother Kim surprising her at her jumper presentation.
"I had no idea," she said in a press conference after the announcement.
Simmons made the move to West Coast Eagles after being traded by Melbourne in June 2022.
Simmons was out of contact with Melbourne and had endured a foot injury in the previous season.
"Of course, I would have loved to stay with Melbourne but I was also excited to take the next step in my football career," Simmons said at the time of her trade.
"I was pretty open to going to another club if the opportunity presented itself so jumped at the chance to go across the West Coast.
"I was blown away at the time.
"I am locked into a two-year deal so that was a huge bonus as well."
Simmons was part of the Casey Demons VFLW side while trying to get her break in to the AFLW Melbourne Demons team.
"There was such a good bunch of players at Melbourne and Casey Demons," she said.
"I met a lot of great people and made a lot of great friends."
At the time of her trade, Simmons felt she was given a fresh start, to mentally move on from her injury and the COVID interruptions that hindered the start of her career.
Simmons said since walking through the "yellow doors" at West Coast she had loved every minute of it.
"Loved trainings, the girls and staff included. It's such a great place to be," she said. "I want to work harder on the track. I'm so grateful that I'm at this club."
Simmons spent some time in the ruck during trainings and featured on game day with two hit outs.
"I've been trying to develop craft in that area and you'll definitely see me in that area," she said.
West Coast Eagles coach Michael Prior said the work Simmons has put in during the preseason has paid off.
"We're rapt to see where this journey takes her," he said. "Two years on an AFLW list for not playing a game, although one of them was done by injury, the rewards are now starting to come for someone who is willing to work."
West Coast lined up against Port Adelaide on Saturday and was able to come away with the win.
Simmons managed two disposals and a goal assist in her first AFLW game.
Before the game, Simmons said she was excited to run out for her first game.
"I'll be enjoying every minute of it," she said before the game.
"I'm expecting a hard battle."
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
