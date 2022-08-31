The Stawell Times-News

Stawell's Isabella Simmons' AFL dream comes true after she debuts for the West Coast Eagles

Cassandra Langley
By Cassandra Langley
Updated September 1 2022 - 9:15am, first published August 31 2022 - 10:43pm
DEBUT: Isabella Simmons makes her debut for West Coast Eagles. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

FROM a young girl in the small town of Pomonal, on the outskirts of the Grampians, kicking the football in a paddock to playing on the big stage of AFLW football, Isabella Simmons' dream has finally come true.

Journalist

Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

