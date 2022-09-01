The Stawell Times-News

Country Fire Authority chief officer Jason Heffernan says normal fire season presents dangerous fire risk

By Erin Williams
Updated September 1 2022 - 9:13am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DANGER: A grassfire in a paddock near the Western Highway, between Burrumbeet and Beaufort, on February 4. Picture: Adam Trafford

Normal bushfire conditions are expected in western Victoria this spring, but residents are being warned grassfires could dominate the start of the bushfire season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.