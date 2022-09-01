Normal bushfire conditions are expected in western Victoria this spring, but residents are being warned grassfires could dominate the start of the bushfire season.
The quarterly national Seasonal Bushfire Outlook for Spring, from September to November, was released this week.
Country Fire Authority chief officer Jason Heffernan said a normal fire season could present the risk of dangerous fires.
He said Victoria was one of the most bushfire-prone areas in the world.
"In Victoria, we can expect a grassfire dominated start to the bushfire season. The outlook predicts normal potential for fire in parts of western Victoria," chief officer Heffernan said.
"Recent weather in parts of Victoria means that extra grass growth could bring further fuel loads and risks on top of what we expect to be a great harvest for our farmers."
While it has been a favourable start to the 2022-23 winter cropping season, this may result in extra grass and crop growth, leading to increased fire potential later in spring as these fuels dry out, the CFA says
"Remember, destructive fires can occur whatever the fire potential may be, particularly calling out to those in the western parts of the state as we kick off the fire season to know that grassfires can be very dangerous," chief officer Heffernan said.
"Have that bushfire survival plan, know what you are going to do in the event of a fire and keep up-to-date with the latest information."
Chief officer Heffernan said residents needed to prepare their properties before the fire danger period, which could be declared as early as October.
"Prepare your property ahead of this year's fire season to minimise the chance of damage during a fire, even if you plan to leave early," he said.
"Make sure you and everyone in your household knows what to do on hot, dry and windy days when fires can start and spread quickly."
The Australasian Fire and Emergency Service Authorities Council, Bureau of Meteorology and state fire service agencies developed the outlook.
The bureau has forecast above average rainfall over the next three months for most of the eastern half of Australia.
The Spring 2022 Climate and Water Outlook, released on Thursday, reflects several climate influences including a negative Indian Ocean Dipole event to the west and the chance of a La Nia returning this spring increasing to about 70 per cent.
Bureau of Meteorology senior climatologist Dr Lynette Bettio said, "where soils and catchments are wet, and streamflows are high, further rainfall this spring will increase the risk of flooding for eastern Australia".
Almost all of Australia is likely to experience warmer than average nights, while cooler days are likely for large parts of the mainland except the tropical north.
Meanwhile, the CFA's new fire danger ratings will start on September 1.
The new system has four levels instead of six. They include moderate - plan and prepare; high - be ready to act; extreme - take action now to protect your life and property; and catastrophic -.for your survival, leave bushfire risk areas.
Residents are encouraged to download the Vic emergency app for emergency information and warnings, and the BOM weather app for forecasts and warnings.
