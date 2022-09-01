A short 10-minute drive from Stawell, this home on about 40 acres has room for the whole family. The kitchen has been renovated and is open to the dining area and one of three living areas. The second living area is located close by, while the third is positioned separately. There are three bedrooms, the main with an ensuite and walk-in robe, the remaining two bedrooms have built-in robes. The family bathroom has also been updated and has a claw-foot bath and separate shower. The outdoor entertaining area has views to the private garden and one of the two dams. There is also a 12 x 6-metre shed and water tank capacity of approximately 70,000 litres.

