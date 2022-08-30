It was a wet and wild afternoon for the Wimmera on Monday, with a severe thunderstorm dumping heavy rainfall over the western half of the state.
In total, the Bureau of Meteorology recorded 27mm of rainfall in Stawell.
Horsham was the most active SES unit, with 20 call-outs.
Most of the calls were either for trees down or storm-related building damage.
Across the state, the SES received 126 calls for assistance, with the storm front moving across from the Wimmera towards Maryborough and Ballarat.
Portland also saw heavy storm activity.
