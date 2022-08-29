Stawell Fire Brigade members took advantage of some mobile training props, which were travelling through CFA's District 16 recently, to train local gold mine employees on skills maintenance.
Stawell Group Training Officer Geoff Irwin led the training exercise at the CFA running track in Stawell, where members trained closely alongside local mine staff using the mobile equipment.
Advertisement
"Training on the gas prop was a great opportunity for the Emergency Response Team (ERT) from the mine to work on their firefighting techniques," Geoff said.
"We used fog attack and the step-on gas prop; with all members wearing Breathing Apparatus (BA).
"We took them through a four-person and two-person attack, as well as a simulated rescue.
"They were quite impressed with the training prop, even if they got a bit wet during some of the attacks."
This practical training day gave mine staff exposure to hot fire training and hose handling techniques and was an opportunity to expand on existing underground emergency response techniques.
"CFA responds to support calls from the mine, and we've held multi agency exercises there in the past," Geoff said.
OTHER NEWS:
"It's really important for brigade members to maintain strong relationships through these types of exercises."
Emergency Response Coordinator Andrew Shaw said the training day gave all personnel valuable lessons and experience working together in an emergency response.
"Our emergency response teams work in quite a unique and complex environment," Andrew said.
"Reinforcing our partnership with CFA helps us know who we have ready to support us when needed and helps CFA understand the specialist equipment used at the mine during emergency response.
"Not only do we rely on CFA for their firefighting skills and techniques, which enhances our specialist emergency response techniques, we also operate under the same emergency management guidelines.
"This means we can assist each other and step into roles during an emergency as needed.
"It was great for mine staff to participate in practical training locally in Stawell, without having to travel or disrupt mine operations."
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.