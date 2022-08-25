Epic rematches await in week one | WFNL Finals R1 preview

The Wimmera Football Netball League will feature its first round of finals since 2019, and there are some epic matches promised.
On Saturday, August 27 at Dimboola, Minyip-Murtoa faces Stawell in a qualifying final, in a rematch of their round 17 thriller.
Minyip-Murtoa won that clash by just a solitary point, and in a remarkable coincidence, beat the Warriors by same margin in round 8.
However, question marks remain over Stawell's form, with the Warriors having lost their past three games heading into finals.
The first quarter could be vital for both sides; the Warriors will head into the match with a point to prove and Minyip-Murtoa have proved to be slow starters in 2022, losing at least 9 of 16 first quarters.
On Sunday, August 28, Horsham face Dimboola in an elimination final at Central Park in Stawell
Since the mid-season bye, Dimboola has found blistering form, winning six of eight games, and going the distance with Stawell and Minyip-Murtoa.
However, Horsham have found a purple patch of their own; having defeated minor premiers Ararat and bronze-medalists Stawell in successive weeks to win a spot in finals.
Last time the two sides met, Dimboola had the Demons' measure to the tune of four goals, but with Horsham seeming to thrive in high pressure games and elimination on the line, it's anybody's game.
In the A Grade netball, the Horsham Saints and Southern Mallee Giants play a rematch of the last game of the year in the qualifying final at Dimboola on Saturday, August 27.
The Saints won that clash 14 goals and were dominant with a 20-11 final quarter; and previously defeated the Giants by 10 goals in round nine at Hopetoun.
The question will be whether the Giants can find a way to match their rivals with a week's turnaround.
On Sunday, August 28, Dimboola face Minyip-Murtoa at Central Park in what's set to be an epic clash, with the loser's season coming to an end.
The two sides have been neck-in-neck all season and appear relatively evenly matched, meaning attendees can expect fireworks as the two sides clash to keep their season alive.
The Burras defeated the Roos by 10 goals in round 2, before the Roos returned the favour in round 11, also by 10 goals.
The winner of the qualifying finals will earn a spot in qualifying final 2, against the competitions' top seeds - Horsham in A Grade netball and Ararat in senior football.
It means Ararat will head into its the second qualifying final after a loss and two weeks break. Whether the rest is an advantage of disadvantage is yet to be seen.
Across the finals series as whole, teams from all nine clubs in the WFNL will have a chance to take part in finals action, showing just how even the competition can be across all football and netball divisions.
It's going to be a rollicking weekend of sport, and the Wimmera Mail-Times will be there to capture the action.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
