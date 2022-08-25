THE Stawell campus of Grampians Health has been at the receiving end of a number of projects with more projects on the horizon.
With a total of than $8m has already been injected or in the pipeline for the health service - the funding enabling staff to work more efficiently with upgraded equipment.
Advertisement
Grampians Health Stawell campus projects officer Kate Jackson said there were a number of projects being "ticked off" to improve patient, client and staff experiences.
Ms Jackson said there were 13 other funded projects on which she was currently working.
"The Procurement/Project team is working hard to keep progressing all the current projects," she said.
The hospital's surgery team has been among the biggest benefactors with several new equipment additions to the theatre including two new pass-through Soluscope machines, a drying cabinet and a new sterile storage system.
Other projects completed include a new GE ultrasound machine for the hospital's radiology department and a sub-100kw solar system installed on the roof of the Macpherson Smith Residential Care campus.
Another important job on the books is a refurbishment of Macpherson Smith Residential Care which will include the completion of new ensuites to be added to several rooms as well as landscaping and a storage area for mobility scooters.
The team is also working on a variety of upgrades to Fire Services and power which will include a generator replacement - and a system upgrade to air handling units, replacing an aging 40-year-old system to address airborne infectious outbreaks such as Covid-19.
Grampians Health chief executive Dale Fraser said it was pleasing to see some of the projects coming to an end.
"We've been trying to activate some of that spend and get onto the next projects because some have been sitting here for awhile," he said.
"We've got some legacy to clear out - COVID has had that impact."
Mr Fraser said there were avenues with government every year for funding.
"Part of our opportunity is to make sure we go forward from here with clear expectations of what we want and hopefully then that supports the service we want to have here," he said.
"If they (the government) have confidence in your ability to do what you say you are going to do and prove your case..then you create a stronger argument."
Mr Fraser said announcements of funding for Stawell is a sign that "not everything is going to Ballarat".
"We have to have a balance otherwise we will drain," he said.
"Ballarat can't cope with any more. It needs places like Stawell (and other campuses) to have capability whether that's staff or equipment or whatever it needs."
Advertisement
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.