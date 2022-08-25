Escape from the ordinary to this award-winning chalet near Grampians National Park. It is thoughtfully designed for those seeking to indulge. Set in Halls Gap valley, the chalet has delightful views from the shaded deck. Inside you'll find relaxing light-filled spaces as well as a special treat. The main bedroom boasts a body-pampering double-sized spa. Enjoy generous lounge and dining with a flickering gas-log fire, and a fully-equipped kitchen with a corner window and bushland views. Blue Ridge Retreat is a custom construction using low maintenance, high-quality materials. It comes with modern furnishings for immediate occupation or rental.

