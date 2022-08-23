Hospitals across central and northern Victoria will see new medical equipment and upgrades to other essential services.
In a press conference on Tuesday morning, Wimmera Health Service, Stawell Regional Health and East Grampians Health Service were announced as three of 38 health services - including 21 in regional Victoria - that would receive a share in $105 million worth of grants.
While it is not yet clear how much each service would received and what the funding would be used for, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said it was important to "support our healthcare workers".
"We're supporting our hardworking healthcare workers with the very best hospitals, theatres, surgical tools and diagnostic equipment available, so they can keep doing what they do best - saving lives," Mr Andrews said.
"It's all part of our plan to help hospitals meet the record demand they're facing - and deliver world-class care sooner, and closer to home, for every Victorian."
While a large portion of the funding will be allocated to Melbourne's Austin Hospital for a new magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine, Ms Thomas said smaller health services would benefit from the funding as well.
"From as far as Central Highlands Rural Health to the Austin, these investments back in our hardworking staff, who deserve the most modern equipment and infrastructure at their fingertips."
Hospitals from other regions included in this round of funding include; Castlemaine Health, Maryborough District Health Service, Ballarat Health Service and Bendigo Health.
As part of the latest round of the Medical Equipment Replacement Program, hospitals will receive new equipment for acute services - including CT scanners, MRIs, X-Ray units and digital retinal imaging capture systems as well as heart equipment such as echocardiogram and fluoroscopy units.
In addition, as part of the latest round of the Engineering Infrastructure Replacement Program, hospitals will upgrade important infrastructure such as generators, chillers, emergency lighting, nurse call systems, air conditioning systems and patient lifts.
Surgery facilities will also be boosted through the $20 million Surgical Equipment Innovation Fund, which is investing in items such as endoscopes, ultrasound units, microscopes, monitors, operating tables, anaesthetic machines, lasers and sterilisers.
The funding will also be a major boost for regional Victoria, with 21 regional health services upgrading and replacing 178 items of equipment in operating suites, surgical wards, intensive care units and neonatal areas.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
