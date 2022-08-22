Book Week is here for another year, much to the delight of some of Stawell's youngest residents.
The annual week is a glorious week celebrating books and Australian children's authors and illustrators and encourages children to learn the joy of reading.
It can be a stressful time for parents to put the final touches on the costumes, but no matter the challenges, the week is always celebrated by participants.
