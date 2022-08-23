The Stawell Times-News

Stawell's new community garden taking shape

Updated August 23 2022 - 6:37am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helga Saunders and Carole Brazier preparing pipes

The new location for Stawell Community Garden has begun to take shape.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.