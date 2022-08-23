Stawell's new community garden taking shape

The new location for Stawell Community Garden has begun to take shape.
The new site, located at the corner of Franklin Street and Newington Road, has been prepared by Northern Grampians Shire Council.
Advertisement
Fencing has been constructed, and several water taps around the precinct have been installed. The site was flattened with gravel ready for the next stage of the development which began this week.
Stawell Community Garden Inc have now taken over the site and with a grant provided from the Bulgana Green Power Hub Community Fund have begun the construction of 16 above ground, Colourbond garden beds.
The first 7 have been completed this week as wick beds, under instruction from well-known wick bed guru John Pye.
Members gathered on Saturday morning to undertake a working bee to construct these beds, ably assisted by volunteers from the Vanuatuan Community Association who provided some much-appreciated support with the heavy lifting.
Wick beds are designed to be a water efficient form of vegetable gardening, with scoria filled reservoirs, created below the soil and filled with water to provide a wicking action supplying the roots of plants with constant moisture.
New seedlings are watered from above when planted, but once established draw their water from below. The reservoir just needs to be topped up regularly to provide a constant source of moisture for the plants.
Two of these beds will be used by participants undertaking the Edible Gardening Workshops currently advertised to be run in late September.
The workshops are open to any person in the community who would like to learn the basics of growing their own vegetables. The cost for the workshops is $10 and should the participants later join the Community Garden this fee will be discounted from the first year of their annual membership.
If you would like to learn more about these workshops you can attend either of two information sessions to be run at Stawell Neighbourhood House on the Thursday 7th or Friday 16th September, 12.30 - 1.30pm. The first of the four workshops will begin on 30th September.
The remaining garden beds have been allocated to members and several have already begun their spring planting. The remaining beds will be constructed by members over the coming weeks.
The next development at the site will be the construction of a shed in which to store the garden's tools and equipment. Stawell Community Garden has been operating at its O'Regan Street site since 2008 on land owned by Eventide Homes.
With its relocation to public land it's tenure will now be ongoing. Once the shed is completed and everything is moved up to the new site, the O'Regan Street site will be vacated.
For enquiries about the Stawell Community Garden please message us via our Facebook page or email stawellcommunitygarden@gmail.com or for the Edible Gardening Workshops please contact Lauren Dempsey at lauren.dempsey@kitchengardenfoundation.org.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.