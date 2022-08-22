The Stawell Times-News

Tess takes the win at the Gibson Race | SACCC

August 22 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess takes the win at the Gibson Race

On Sunday SACCC took to the Ararat Hills to race the Peter Gibson 8km Handicap. All runners started on handicap times.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.