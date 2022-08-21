The Stawell Flour Mill | Digging up the past

The last grain of wheat to be ground at the Wimmera Flour Mill in Taylor Street, (Stawell) went through the machinery on Friday January 28th 1966.
This saw the closure of the flour-milling side of the business after 108 years of operation in Stawell. At this stage Victorian Oat Producers procured the property to produce clipped and graded oats, crushed oats and stock feed.
Stock feed production was an adjunct to the Crown Beef feedlot, which was initiated by VOP.
The Wimmera Flour Mill P/L, Stawell, was built in 1876 under the personal supervision of Mr. William Frayne. This year (2022) is the 200th anniversary of his birth being born in 1822, in North Molton, Devonshire, England.
After being bred to the trade of a cooper, he led an adventurous life for some years before coming to these new colonies.
During this period of his life, he served on board a whaling ship, visited the South Sea Islands, was employed on a plantation in Southern India, arriving in Victoria in 1853.
After his arrival, he proceeded to the Tarrangower goldfields, and subsequently other goldfields on most of which he was engaged in store-keeping.
In 1857 he arrived in Pleasant Creek [now Stawell] which was then no more than an assemblage of canvas tents.
At first he pursued the manufacture of aerated waters from 1866 until 1871 near the racecourse. He was also a successful miner on the Scotchman's lead.
At the completion of the construction of the mill, William Frayne started his milling operations with 3 pairs of Mill Stones operated by a steam engine fed with billets of wood.
A roller mill was installed in 1891 and by then, he had established branches in Rupanyup and Lubeck. When the roller mill was established, an 80,000 bag grain storage in Wakeham Street was removed and re-erected alongside the mill.
By this stage the flour mill was an important industry in the Wimmera, and William Frayne was known to have assisted many settlers by guaranteeing the purchase of their crops, and paying cash when the grain was delivered.
William Frayne was Chairman of Directors of the Wimmera Flour Milling Company P/L at the time of his death. He died from cancer on September 21st 1899, aged 77 years.
Mr Frayne was a fine type of citizen, prominent in many public and charitable movements and he took an interest in all matters that tended to promote the interests of the Stawell Community.
He was a member of the first Borough Council from 1869 to 1874 and was also on the Hospital Committee for many years and served as President in 1868. He is buried with his wife Mary, in the Stawell Cemetery.
Upon his death, the mill came under the operation of his son George. The old mill was demolished in September 1988 after standing on the site for 112 years.
The Street running along the back of the flour mill was named Frayne Street in his honour. The Frayne's lived in a large house, which still exists, in Frayne Street.
