The Stawell Flour Mill | Digging up the past

By Stawell Historical Society
Updated August 21 2022 - 11:34pm, first published 11:13pm
The Stawell Flour Mill | Digging up the past

The last grain of wheat to be ground at the Wimmera Flour Mill in Taylor Street, (Stawell) went through the machinery on Friday January 28th 1966.

