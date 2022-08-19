Finals bound Eagles clinch perfect run | MDFNL R16 summary

The Ararat Eagles have clinched an unbeaten run in the Mininera and District Football Netball League senior football competition with a commanding 77-point victory over Hawkesdale-Macarthur at Hawkesdale.
The Eagles booted seven goals to none in the first quarter and never looked back as Ben Robertson, Brady Miller and Zachary Jenkins tore up the game to be named the visitors' best.
Brent Bulger booted 4 goals, as many as the home side, as the Eagles ran away 15.15 (105) to 4.4 (28) winners.
In the game of the round, Wickliffe-Lake Bolac pipped SMW Rovers by a solitary point at Conna Wilson Reserve, claiming a 9.12 (66) to 10.5 (65) win.
The visitors came from behind to win, as the Rovers led at every change. Samuel Handley, Thomas Gibson and Charles Vallance were the Magpies best, while Thomas McPhan, Daniel Curran and Joe O'Donnell almost held the visitors at bay.
Lismore-Derrinallum have given the competition a warning with a monstrous 236-point win over Great Western at Lismore, 45.15 (285) to 7.7 (49).
Jack Pitts (7 goals), Michael Lockyer (15 goals) and Beau Ketchen were the Demons' best on ground, with Andrew Parkinson also snaring 6 goals, as the Demons flexed their firepower ahead of finals.
Not to be outdone, Glenthompson-Dunkeld ensured their finals place was secure with a 145-point thumping of Moyston-Willaura at Moyston, 28.18 (186) to 6.5 (41).
Tyler Staude, Andrew Lowe and Mitchell Johnson were the Rams best, with Josh Cook and Jesse Overall both kicking 4 goals for Glenthompson-Dunkeld.
Penshurst have also stamped their finals intentions with a 139-point win over Caramut at Penshurst, 24.16 (160) to 3.3 (21).
Sam Weston, Henry Bensch (5 goals) and Jye Uebergang (4 goals) were the Bombers' best, while Joe Kenna (3 goals), Hartley Russell and Jacob Lacy showed the Swans' spirit.
Tatyoon dispatched Woorndoo-Mortlake by 95-points at Woorndoo, claiming a 19.16 (130) to 5.5 (35).
Anthony Rosato, Mitchell Cronin (4 goals) and James Shanhun were the pick of the Hawks, while Sam Gervasoni, Damien Pemberton and William Paulin gave it their all for the Tigers.
In the netball, the Ararat Eagles defeated Hawkesdale-Macarthur 44-36, with Taryn Kelly and Brooke Williamson (29 points) leading the way.
Josephine Barker and Sarah Jacobs battled hard for the home side, with Madison Kelly top-scoring for Hawkesdale-Macarthur with 26 points.
Glenthompson-Dunkeld defeated Moyston-Willaura 58-31, with Nicky Lowe and Joanne Amott (24 points) best on court for the Rams.
Lismore-Derrinallum defeated Great Western 51-24. Ella Cox and Amy Millar were the Demons' best, while Emily Murray scored 21 points.
Penshurst claimed a convincing 61-35 win over Caramut, with Rachael Mibus scoring 50 points in a brilliant performance.
Meanwhile, Tatyoon defeated Woorndoo-Mortlake by 58-points, 81-23.
Emma Inverarity (45 points) and Maggie Astbury (36 points) were clinical in their accuracy for the Hawks.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
