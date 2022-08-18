The global hunt for dark matter is one step closer with the completion of stage 1 of the Stawell Underground Physics Laboratory.
Located more than one kilometre underground in the Stawell Gold Mine, the first dark matter laboratory in the southern hemisphere is preparing to join the global quest to understand the nature of dark matter and unlock the secrets of our universe.
Officially unveiled today, the Stawell Underground Physics Laboratory will be Australia's new epicentre of dark matter research.
The lead researcher on the project, Professor Elisabetta Barberio from the University of Melbourne, said dark matter has been eluding scientists for decades.
"We know there is much more matter in the universe than we can see," said Professor Barberio.
"With the Stawell Underground Physics Laboratory, we have the tools and location to detect this dark matter. Proving the existence of dark matter will help us understand its nature and forever change how we see the universe."
With stage 1 now complete, the lab is ready to host the experiment known as SABRE South, which aims to detect dark matter directly. It will be installed over the coming months.
SABRE South will run in conjunction with the complementary SABRE experiment in Laboratori Nazionali del Gran Sasso, Italy.
These experiments are designed to detect WIMPs (Weakly Interacting Massive Particles), one of the likely forms of dark matter particles.
Professor James McCluskey, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research) at the University of Melbourne, said universities are places of deep discovery supported by global partnerships in advancing the frontiers of knowledge.
"Research which is needed to address the great unanswered questions - such as 'what is dark matter?' - is nearly always done in collaboration.
"Working with our partners and sharing our collective knowledge and expertise, the Stawell Underground Physics Laboratory will facilitate experiments which are critical in the global search for dark matter.''
The Australian and Victorian governments each gave $5 million in funding for building the Stawell Underground Physics Laboratory. This funding was boosted by the Australian Research Council awarding a $35 million grant for developing a Centre of Excellence for Dark Matter Particle Physics.
The laboratory was constructed by Ballarat-based H. Troon, using many local contractors throughout the build.
The Stawell laboratory will be managed by SUPL Ltd., co-owned by the University of Melbourne, ANSTO, the Australian National University, Swinburne University of Technology, and the University of Adelaide.
Dr Sue Barrell, AO, Chair of SUPL Ltd., said the eyes of the world would soon turn to this historic Victorian town.
"Stawell sits at a junction between the SUPL partner organisations in Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne and Adelaide. And now with the establishment of this laboratory, SUPL sits at the centre of dark matter research globally."
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
