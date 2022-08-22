Eventide Homes project to pursue excellence in care

Residential aged care facility, Eventide Homes Stawell, has embarked on an ambitious project to achieve excellence in aged care.
A recent month-long lockdown at the facility, which was due to a large COVID outbreak, highlighted underlying issues that were impacting ability to achieve excellence in care. As a result, the Aged Care Quality & Safety Commission is working in collaboration with Eventide Homes to bring about positive changes for the future.
CEO of Eventide Homes, Gary Simpson, said the organisation welcomed the involvement of the Commission and looks forward to some exciting changes occurring.
"About a week before the Commission contacted us, we had been in touch with a consultancy service seeking to engage a Nurse Advisor to review our infection prevention and control systems, and review and make recommendations on our clinical practices," he said.
"We saw the need to improve and proactively made contact with a consultancy specialising in aged care.
"When contacted by the Commission, they required us to engage a Nurse Advisor, and were pleased we had already taken steps to do that.
"We now have a highly credentialed and experienced Nurse Advisor, Loretta Creevey, working with us and the Commission until 28 November, and we have been reporting positive progress on the initiatives we are pursuing."
Mr Simpson said that the biggest risk currently confronting Eventide Homes is its shortage of nurses, which is a crucial factor they have been trying to address.
Mr Simpson said there are tangible links between staffing levels and resident care, and that Eventide Homes encourages people to seriously consider a career pathway in aged care.
"Although there is a national staffing crisis in aged care, we are doing our best to market Eventide Homes as a destination employer for nurses, personal carers, and many other vital roles that contribute to the care of our residents," he said.
"We can offer competitive salaries, generous salary packaging, free accommodation in some circumstances, and living and working in the beautiful Northern Grampians Region."
Eventide Homes has an active recruitment campaign and has been advertising in newspapers, online, has built a relationship with Stawell Secondary College for workplace learning, and will be seeking partnerships with universities or TAFEs as recruitment grounds too.
Mr Simpson said Eventide Homes wanted to be a part of the solution that puts aged care at the forefront of health and wellbeing services, and that they have embraced the current project as a great opportunity to be the best they can be in delivering aged care services.
"Education and training has a major role in the project, and by late November many of our staff, including clinical teams and management, will be upskilled in competencies," he said.
"We have a detailed training plan to keep us on track, with a major clinical theme per month being delivered, which aligns with the project's objectives."
When asked to summarise working in aged care, Mr Simpson said it was incredibly fulfilling.
"I go home at night smiling about the beautiful stories residents or their families tell me," he said.
"Our residents have fascinating backgrounds and they remind me so much about my own parents and grandparents."
