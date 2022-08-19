'Dramatic' jump in the number of people requiring assistance

AS the cost of the living continues to increase, residents from across the Northern Grampians region are feeling the pinch when it comes to everyday essentials.
Two support agencies in Stawell, Stawell Neighbourhood House and Stawell Interchurch Welfare Cottage have both noticed an increase in people accessing basic essentials to help with everyday living.
Advertisement
Neighbourhood House coordinator Louise Mountford said the second bite program at the facility had undergone some changes which allowed more engagement for visitors.
"I met with the Stawell Welfare Cottage and we worked out as two providers we needed to work with more collaboration," she said
"We worked out we had more storage and space to manage fresh produce and they had a much better supply and access to pantry staples.
"We did a survey of existing people who use the service to put together an evaluation report on what we were doing here and strengthen the argument of where we wanted to go."
Evelyn Henderson is the main driver of the program at the Neighbourhood House and coordinates the supply and demand for the food.
"We've removed the rules where once upon a time people could only come in on a Wednesday but now they can come in any day," she said.
OTHER NEWS:
"They had to show a membership card and jump through hoops and all the food was behind lock and key.
"We've rearranged the whole lot so food is accessible. There are no locks and people can help themselves to whatever food they need, when they need."
Ms Mountford said the changes had delivered an increase in people coming forward to get some assistance to put food on the table and opened up a line of social engagement for visitors.
"If I look back over the last few months we are now supporting about 45 households a week," she said.
"They vary from families, single people, elderly people.
"People are stopping for a bit of a chat and it's definitely more engaging. Once people would line up and be looking at their feet. Now they pop in, say hello and go about getting some groceries they need in a very relaxed environment.
"We've developed better relationships with some of the people who come in. We do have some single people coming in and it's another way to check in and make them feel part of the community."
Ms Henderson said when the changes were implemented there was some fear around people would take more than they needed.
"We're proud to say that hasn't happened yet," she said.
Advertisement
1000 kilograms of food passes through the doors of the Stawell Neighbourhood House through partnerships with Food Bank and other providers such as Woolworths, Green Eggs Mobil, Cheap as Chips and community members who have a surplus of fresh produce.
Ms Henderson said the program doesn't operate out of the Neighbourhood House but also at the schools, the Salvation Army and Budja Budja in Halls Gap.
"We get a delivery every fortnight. One fortnight we support Budja Budja and the other we support the local schools and the Salvation Army," she said.
"If we get a surplus of items we make up some meals which we call our winter warmers."
Ms Mountford said the sky was the limit when asked what the program could use to enhance the assistance for the community.
"There are a few key things though," she said.
Advertisement
"We would like another freezer to be able to store food in as the one we have is too large to put out the front - that would make life easier.
"We would love some more volunteers to help Evelyn. Like everywhere there is a shortage of volunteers. Those volunteers would just be having a chat with people who come in and some people who might be interested in sharing some knowledge of cooking and food with those who might be stuck for ideas."
Ms Mountford said ideally the neighbourhood house would like to run some basic cooking programs where they can invite people along to learn how to use basic ingredients available through both welfare providers.
Stawell Interchurch Welfare Cottage's Mary Rita Thomas said over the course of the previous 12 months, visits to the cottage had tripled.
"Comparing the financial years 2020-2021and 2021-2022 we found the number of visits to the Cottage increased by 354 to a total of 921," she said.
"Number of households seeking our help increased by 58 to a total of 218 and the number of new households increased by 41 to a total of 58.
Advertisement
"All together we had 921 requests for aid."
Mrs Thomas said the volunteer-run organisation had to increase its budget for the year, given the higher demand.
"During this period, we increased the amount and range of the grocery items we offer and we increased the dollar amount of our grocery vouchers by $10 across the board.
"We are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10:30am - 12:30pm and we have a manned emergency phone for out-of-hours emergencies.
"The number of those seeking our help has climbed dramatically this last financial year."
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.
Advertisement
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.