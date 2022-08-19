The Stawell Times-News

Stawell support agencies see a 'dramatic' jump in the number of people requiring assistance as cost of living rises

Cassandra Langley
By Cassandra Langley
August 19 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Dramatic' jump in the number of people requiring assistance

AS the cost of the living continues to increase, residents from across the Northern Grampians region are feeling the pinch when it comes to everyday essentials.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cassandra Langley

Cassandra Langley

Journalist

Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.