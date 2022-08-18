Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 6
$560,000
Advertisement
LAND: 8ha
AGENCY: Nutrien Harcourts
AGENT: Bruce McIlvride 0447 582 100
INSPECT: By appointment
Just 12 kilometres from Stawell, this scenic 20-acre property is a perfect match for a young couple or family seeking an entry-level lifestyle property. The Colorbond home offers modern kitchen, family dining and a front lounge opening onto spacious undercover decking. It's a lovely place to relax and entertain while enjoying the surrounding views. More features include full ensuite, walk-in robe and a pantry room. At the back of the house is a super-sized family room with storage, office space and kitchenette. The property has a veggie patch, fruit trees, dam, rainwater storage and abundant bird life. Shedding is onsite for your boat, caravan and workshopping. Go fishing at Lake Lonsdale and hiking at Halls Gap.
