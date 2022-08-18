Freezing winds welcomed sheep breeders and a healthy number of visitors headed to the Victorian State Field Day at Marnoo on Monday, showcasing the leading genetics in sheep ahead of the spring season's ram sales.
The day did eventually turn sunny, with over 300 Merino and Poll Merino rams from 33 studs shining in the event's marquees - the most ever in the event's three year history.
Merino and Merino Poll studs from as far east as Benalla and as far west as Nhill travelled for the event.
President of the Marnoo Stud Merino Breeders Association Trent Carter said he was happy with the turnout and was confident the event will keep on growing over the years.
"This is our third year running and we're improving from year to year," he said.
"We've gotten a lot of local support as well as support within the Stud Breeders Association here at Marnoo."
Mr Carter said he was thankful for the support of local business who helped sponser the event's competitions that were held at the event
He also praised the support of the local Marnoo cricket club who helped provide the venue and the North Grampians Shire.
Mr Carter said the event took two months worth of planning and a "mad working bee" a week out as well as office work to oversee protocols.
"This event highlights the best Merinos the state has got to offer, and we even have a couple more Merino stud on the fringe who may take part next year, as well some studs who may expand their displays in future years too," he said.
Terrick West took out the champion in the March-shorn hogget ewe competition, which Glendonald won out the equivalent ram competition.
Glenpean won the champion sash in the pen of three March-shorn hogget rams competition.
The competitions were sponsored by Zoetis, Performance Feeds, Fabstock, Genstock, Brecon Breeders and Wool Solutions.
