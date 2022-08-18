The Stawell Times-News

A new Women on Council group has hosted its first meeting in hope support residents to run for Council

Updated August 18 2022 - 12:17am, first published 12:00am
New group attracts interest from residents across shire

A well attended meeting to discuss the issue of the very small number of women standing for Council right across Victoria was held in Stawell recently, with several people joining the discussion on Zoom.

