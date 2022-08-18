New group attracts interest from residents across shire

A well attended meeting to discuss the issue of the very small number of women standing for Council right across Victoria was held in Stawell recently, with several people joining the discussion on Zoom.
The newly formed Women on Council group was drawn from St.Arnaud, Stawell, Marnoo and surrounding areas.
Cr Lauren Dempsey from the Northern Grampians Shire was guest speaker and has embraced the opportunity to play a leading role in this group, recognising the need for women to be encouraged and supported as candidates and councillors.
She informed the group of her experience as a Councillor in the two years she has been on Council and although she said she copes well being the only female, the support and company of other women on Council would be very welcome and would add to the breadth of opinion and discussion when making decisions.
Lauren fielded many questions from the group and there was keen interest in the possibility of attracting women to stand for Council.
She has found that she can balance her Council commitments with her four day a week working life quite well and doesn't believe this should be a barrier to anyone thinking of standing for Council.
She spoke of learning how a Council needs to operate and has appreciated advice and support from Ruth McGowan OAM.
Ruth has over 30 years experience in volunteering, leadership and campaigning and has published a book called 'Get Elected'.
She has agreed to make herself available for a zoom information session with the Women on Council Group. This session will be a great opportunity for anyone interested in learning more about the realities of getting involved in local government or to just hear Ruth speak about her own experiences.
The State Government is currently promoting and encouraging women to stand for Council as the next election term approaches. Northern Grampians Shire is considered to be a "fragile" Shire by the State Government as so few women recognise that this could be a rewarding option for them.
Anyone interested in hearing Ruth speak at the upcoming Workshop or is interested in being involved in the Women on Council Group can contact Prue McAllister by email on prue3388@gmail.com.
