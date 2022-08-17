The Stawell Times-News

Community to have their say on Grampians upgrades at McKenzie Falls

August 17 2022 - 6:00am
Community to have their say on Grampians upgrades

The Victorian Government is upgrading the popular MacKenzie Falls visitor precinct and creating new access points and trailheads along the 160-kilometre Grampians Peaks Trail.

