Community to have their say on Grampians upgrades

The Victorian Government is upgrading the popular MacKenzie Falls visitor precinct and creating new access points and trailheads along the 160-kilometre Grampians Peaks Trail.
Locals and visitors to the Grampians Gariwerd National Park are invited to have their say on the proposed upgrades made possible by a $12.76 million investment by the state government.
Upgrades improve safety and access in the carpark and trails as well as more opportunities for viewing the falls and understanding the Aboriginal cultural and environmental values for the site and surrounding landscape.
The project is also being shaped by a partnership with Traditional Owners, represented by Barengi Gadjin Land Council, Gunditj Mirring Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation, and Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corporation.
Member for Western Victoria Jaala Pulford said the MacKenzie Falls precinct offered visitors a range of walks and stunning views.
"These upgrades will encourage more people to come and enjoy what the beautiful Grampians has to offer," she said.
The Grampians Peaks Trail is a unique cultural long-distance hiking experience that runs down through the park from Mount Zero in the north, through Halls Gap, to Dunkeld in the south. Since opening in November 2021, hikers have booked over 9,200 nights to stay at hike-in campgrounds along the length of the trail.
The upgraded trailheads along the Grampians Peaks Trail will, provide hikers with more flexibility on where they accessthe trail, information and facilities. Improvements will likely include new toilets, improved car parking, larger water tanks, and opportunities to interpret Aboriginal cultural and environmental values of Gariwerd.
Consultation on the projects is open until 8 September 2022 with construction expected to begin next year. To find out more about the MacKenzie Falls revitalisation and provide your feedback visit: engage.vic.gov.au/mackenzie-falls.
