Reinvigorating Brambuk: The National Park and Cultural Centre

Gariwerd Traditional Owners' community consultation has commenced as part of a project to upgrade and reinvigorate Brambuk: The National Park and Cultural Centre, located in the heritage-listed Grampians (Gariwerd) National Park.
Barengi Gadjin Land Council, Eastern Maar, and Gunditj Mirring Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporations formed a strategic partnership committee to guide the future of Brambuk.
Advertisement
Consultation will help to better define community desires for Brambuk as a place of cultural strengthening, community, learning, heritage conservation, employment, economic outcomes, and connection to Country.
Barengi Gadjin Land Council spokesperson said the connection members and families had to the Gariwerd landscape was embedded in their culture, traditions, and customs, taught, and handed down through the generations.
"Barengi Gadjin Land Council is proud to continue working in partnership with the Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corporation and Gunditj Mirring Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation to ensure this project meets the needs and desires of the Traditional Owners," they said.
Aboriginal arts and cultural experiences and programs, new visitor spaces and facilities, and events will be developed as Brambuk moves towards operation by a Traditional Owner enterprise that will be accountable to the three Gariwerd Traditional Owner Corporations.
OTHER NEWS:
The Victorian Government Budget 2020-21 allocated $5.8 million from the Flagship Tourism fund to upgrade buildings, refresh activity spaces, and develop new long term environmental and cultural programs at the precinct.
The Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions has provided $400,000 from the Infrastructure Planning Acceleration Fund to undertake engagement with Traditional Owner communities and stakeholders to prepare a vision and business plan for the future redevelopment of the Brambuk precinct, and to devise the model for Traditional Owner management.
Jason Borg, Regional Director Western Region Parks Victoria regional director Jason Borg said Parks Victoria was committed to Traditional Owner led planning to establish the future Traditional Owner management of Brambuk.
"It is important to ensure that Brambuk not only continues to provide cultural tourism experiences for visitors, but is a meeting place that supports the cultural, spiritual and symbolic needs of Traditional Owner communities," he said.
Indigenous owned and run law firm, Terri Janke and Company will be working with the Traditional Owners to plan the governance model for the future Gariwerd enterprise.
The business and master planning project will be led by Gresley Abas, and includes a team of engagement, interpretation, design, and tourism business specialists.
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.