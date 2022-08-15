Northern Grampians council elects new mayor for remainder of term

NORTHERN GRAMPIANS Shire Council has elected its new mayor during a statutory meeting on August 15.
Cr Murray Emerson was elected mayor for the remainder of the 2021-22 term which concludes in November.
The election comes after the death of mayor Tony Driscoll on July 31.
Cr Trevor Gready nominated Cr Emerson for the position of mayor, seconded by Cr Rob Haswell.
Cr Gready stated Cr Emerson had stepped in and assisted Cr Driscoll while he was unwell during his term as mayor.
Cr Emerson thanked his fellow councillors for the support he had received.
"I think this is an important time for us to be coming together and supporting one another with only three months of Cr Driscoll's time to go," he said.
"I think it's important to carry on the work Cr Driscoll has put in place leading up to his very courageous fight with cancer."
Cr Emerson said he felt "privileged and proud" to be representing Northern Grampians Shire Council as mayor once again.
"I feel more privileged in the knowledge that I am continuing the late Tony Driscoll's work," he said.
"Tony had done nine years with the Northern Grampians Shire Council and almost three years in the mayoral position.
"I think the position of mayor for these next three months is more prestigious than it is normally because we are taking on the task tony has left for us."
Cr Haswell said all councillors had been through a lot on the passing of Cr Driscoll.
"It's cut to the core," he said.
"During the last period when he (Cr Driscoll) was struggling Cr Emerson was there and supportive.
"I also feel Tony is watching down and he would love Cr Emerson the be the mayor for the remainder of his term."
Cr Lauren Dempsey also spoke to the motion at the meeting.
She outlined her disappointment there was not a seconder to Cr Eddy Ostarcevic's motion of nomination to elect Cr Dempsey as mayor.
"I understand this council team is in shock and going through a mourning process and this is a procedural process we never thought we would have to undertake," she said.
"I don't want to cause division by running for mayor and I know that my fellow councillors respect and value fairness.
"In a fair and due process allowing me to speak and present my case would be appropriate."
Cr Dempsey said she expected her fellow councillors to walk into the chambers on Monday without any preconceived ideas or predetermined positions of who they were voting for as it was a requirement in the local government act.
"The act also aims to increase councillor accountability and transparency of councillor decisions which I hope we can have today by having a public debate and respect the community by doing this," she said.
"The governance rules also state council is also transparent in decision making and whilst some councillors might prefer to have these discussions behind closed doors, I believe it is important and respectful to the community to have this debate and decision making done in an open forum."
Cr Dempsey said her aim to stand for mayor was to represent her community at the highest honour.
"As a young female in my first term of council I bring fresh ideas and a new perspective to the council role and the decision-making process," she said.
"Over the remaining few months of the mayoral term, I welcome the opportunity to serve my community and put all my experience, education, knowledge, passion and leadership into action.
"Our council is a fragile one - meaning it only has one female representative.
"In order to meet the Victorian government's 50 per cent representation of women in 2025, it's important to see a female at the helm. With data showing females's in leadership roles encourage other females to engage."
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
