Police investigating fatal head-on near Talbot

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
August 15 2022 - 6:00am
INVESTIGATION: Detective Acting Sergeant Tony Gentile from the Major Collision Investigation Unit.

Police are investigating the exact cause of a crash that killed a 65-year-old Avoca van driver on Thursday morning in torrential rain and poor visibility near Talbot.

