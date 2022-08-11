It was a step back in time last week as Navarre welcomed Natte Bealiba to what was an old fashioned mudhole after the rain and traffic on the oval of the past few of weeks.
The seniors was tough, dour, old time footy in muddy conditions the likes of which we thankfully don't see too much of these days.
Advertisement
Right from the get go Navarre looked locked in and 8 scoring shots to 1 in the first quarter reflected their intentions.
As expected Natte Bealiba never went away and were always pressing, but the grasshoppers stayed focused and never let them back in, working their way to a strong 29 point win.
Daniel Reading played a strong game at ground level, while Josh Fowkes and Riley Bibby were everywhere and controlled the air.
In the reserves Navarre faced a must-win game and wasted no time in stamping their intentions, jumping out to a 16-point quarter time lead and never being headed on the way to a gutsy 13-point win which locked in a finals spot.
Rhett and Nic Murphy led the way along with Tyler McSparron in his second game back for the year.
The day kicked off with a top of the table clash in the under 11's football, with a high quality back and forth game eventually seeing Natte retain their undefeated status with a three-point win.
Morgan Greenaway, Archer Crouch and Jack Sullivan fought hard for Navarre in the loss who can head into the finals with confidence should they find themselves matching up again.
Navarre's under 14s had no trouble against a smaller Natte outfit, recording a 96 point win even in the slippery conditions.
Harleigh Friend and Jacob Martin did the damage up forward with seven and five goals respectively while Will Moloney was everywhere as usual as he continued his good form.
With Natte not fielding an Under 17's side the Grasshoppers took on Lexton and let the visiting tigers jump them out of the gate to stare down a 14-point deficit at quarter time.
While they slowly pegged them back they didn't quite get there and would be frustrated for the second week in a row - this time with an eventual 10 point loss.
Ryder Woltjen and Oli Notting continued their good form while Charlie Blake also turned in a good game under the difficult conditions.
In the netball, Navarre lost a hard-fought match against Natte Bealiba 54-34 in the A Grade match-up.
Natte Bealiba sit second on the ladder with 13 wins and just one loss for the season - to ladder leaders Avoca.
The B Grade team had similar fortunes, going down 64-16 at home.
Advertisement
It was a much closer game in the C Grade match-up, with the hosts losing narrowly 29-26.
In the juniors, the Under-17 outfit lost 42-15 and the Under-15s lost 31-10.
It was a more fortunate day for the Under-13 and Under-11 sides, winning 27-21 and 16-8 respectively.
Tomorrow Navarre make head to Maldon for its final away game of the regular season and will face another tough matchup.
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.