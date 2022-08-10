Northern Grampians Shire Council and Mesh Planning has released a preliminary draft and snapshot of the results from the first round of the St Arnaud Structure Plan community consultations.
The Structure Plan is a long term land use plan that defines how an area is developed.
The plan will eventually be implemented into planning law as a planning scheme.
Northern Grampians councillor Murray Emerson said he was very impressed with the results from the first phase of community consultation.
"St Arnaud is our shire's second largest town," Cr Emerson said.
"Its existing infrastructure and industries not to mention its ideal location between Bendigo and Mildura, means that it is already functioning as a regional centre for certain types of agribusiness.
"A Structure Plan is a critical piece of urban planning that will help us ensure that it continues to grow as a hub while also providing many of the requisite features that make it an attractive and functional place to live, visit and work in.
A second round of engagement on the draft will commence in November this year, with the final Structure Plan set to go to council for endorsement in February 2023.
