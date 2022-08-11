Currently used for bed-and-breakfast accommodation, with two streams of income, this historically significant home has so many options. You could live in the main homestead and offer the self-contained cottage for B&B. Or, offer both as boutique accommodation and continue generating dual income. Built in 1869, the homestead and cottage have beautiful original features as well as tasteful updates. Adding extra charm is the original stable which is converted to a sixth bedroom. The property includes rear lane access, extensive shedding, outdoor entertaining, rainwater storage and established gardens. For sale on a fully operational walk-in walk-out basis.

