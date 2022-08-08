The Stawell Times-News

Grampians Landcare groups nominated for prestigious award

August 8 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AWARD: Buloke and Northern Grampians Landcare Network set out to normalise the conversation on climate change resilience in the St Arnaud community.

Member for Western Victoria Jaala Pulford has congratulated Buloke and Northern Grampians Landcare Network for being named as one of the 41 finalists for the twentieth Premier's Sustainability Awards.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.