Member for Western Victoria Jaala Pulford has congratulated Buloke and Northern Grampians Landcare Network for being named as one of the 41 finalists for the twentieth Premier's Sustainability Awards.
Buloke and Northern Grampians Landcare Network from St Arnaud have been announced as a finalist in the Thriving environment - Community Champion category for their project, Community Conversations.
Finalists have been selected across six categories which include Future Energy, Thriving Environment, Sustainable Places and Destinations, Circular Economy Innovation, Healthy and fair society and Waste and litter reduction.
Buloke and Northern Grampians Landcare Network set out to normalise the conversation on climate change resilience in the St Arnaud community.
Ms Pulford said she was 'thrilled' two Grampians groups were nominated for the award.
"I am thrilled that the Buloke and Northern Grampians Landcare Network has been named as a finalist in this year's Premier's Sustainability Awards for their inspiring project, Community Conversations," she said.
"They should be immensely proud of this achievement and their inspiring work, which is helping to create a more sustainable future for all Victorian."
Minister for The Environment Lily D'Ambrosio congratulated both Grampians groups for their projects.
"You are demonstrating the vision and innovation that makes our state the nation-leader in cutting waste and driving down emissions," she said.
