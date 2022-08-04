Built to last, this three-level home boasts an elevated position and a balcony that overlooks beautiful Stawell Ironbarks Forest. The ground level is focused on family living with open-concept kitchen, dining and family room. Recently renovated, the sparkling kitchen has timeless all-white surfaces and a 900mm-wide stainless steel cooker. More features in the home are dishwasher, updated bathrooms and formal living with open fire. The corner block has bonus dual access, a 4.2 x 5.8-metre powered workshop, a 3 x 3-metre storage shed, carporting and a mechanics pit for car lovers.

