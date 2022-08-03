The Stawell Times-News

Gender-equality advocates host meeting on issues women face in local council

August 3 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EVENT: Northern Grampians Shire councillor Lauren Dempsey will attend the meeting.

Gender-equality advocates will gather on August 8 at Mokepilly Cafe, Stawell, to talk about issues women face in local government roles.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.