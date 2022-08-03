Gender-equality advocates will gather on August 8 at Mokepilly Cafe, Stawell, to talk about issues women face in local government roles.
Organiser Prue McAllister said the meetings were a safe place for women to discuss issues they dealt with while working in local government positions.
Ms McAllister said local governments could often be a toxic environment for women.
"It is an environment that discourages women from contemplating involvement in local government. Until there is a balanced representation of women and men on council, this will not change," she said.
Ms McAllister said the meetings would happen bi-monthly, and would advise women on how to get into positions of power.
"Through the development of a network of like-minded women, we have more chance of finding those women who may have an interest in representing their community," she said.
"Apparently, women need to be tapped on the shoulder five times before considering standing as a candidate, so we can help to provide that encouragement.
"Being a sole female councillor in a sea of pale males can be isolating. Knowing someone has your back can help provide the resilience to stand up to the challenges of local government."
Ms McAllister said Northern Grampians Shire councillor Lauren Dempsey would attend the meeting.
"We need to spread the word and encourage women to stand up and support gender equity in local government so please, feel free to pass on this email and/or give me a call," she said.
For more information people can call 0413 971 236.
