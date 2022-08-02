On Saturday 30th July SAAC gathered near the Stawell Rail Trail for the Baker family Handicap.
There was a good turn out for the sub-juniors and some strong performances.
Advertisement
Tanner Freeland was fastest followed by Will Freeland and then Jerome Baker.
Read More:
On adjusted handicaps Alfie Freeland won, Nash Santuccione placed second and Will Freeland claimed third place.
In the senior race, Claire Davies was the fastest female and Drew Christian was the fastest male.
Drew had a consistent run and passed Col Barnett with 2km left to win the race overall.
More News:
The club has had a drop in participation over the past 2 runs and would like to reach out to all members and runners to let the club know what you are currently doing.
Next event is the Maffescioni Seed Grading Handicap in St. Arnaud, Saturday 6th August, registrations from 9:30am.
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.