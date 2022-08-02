The Stawell Times-News

SAAC race report July 30

Updated August 2 2022 - 5:29am, first published 3:30am
RUNNING: Drew Christian was the fastest male during the day.

On Saturday 30th July SAAC gathered near the Stawell Rail Trail for the Baker family Handicap.

Local News

