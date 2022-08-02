How to make a successful personal injury claim

Every personal injury case has the victim's financial stability post-injury at stake. With the right information and arguments, they stand to receive hundreds of thousands, if not millions, to make up for all they've spent on treatment and days lost at work.

Yet, forcing a favourable outcome in a personal injury case is easier said than done. Since a hefty sum is involved, the legal system must consider every possible detail before coming to a verdict. This article will guide you on how to succeed in pressing a personal injury claim.

Medical phase

A common misconception in pursuing a personal injury claim is that the first step entails getting legal aid. But while it's a crucial step, hiring personal injury lawyers Melbourne clients and those from other places seek happens later in the process. The first few hours of any accident involve seeking treatment for the injury.

The hospital or clinic treating the victim's wounds plays a far more crucial role in personal injury claims than you might think. Moreover, legal experts say that choosing not to seek medical attention, can give the other party the reason it needs to deny compensation. It may argue that the injuries sustained aren't severe enough to warrant a trip to the hospital.

Not seeking treatment can also deny the victim of many pertinent records, each no less crucial in pressing a claim. Personal injury cases heavily involve documentation, and the side that produces the most documents gets the upper hand often. Some medical records critical to the case include:

Doctor's diagnosis or report

Notes of every appointment

Medical tests and diagnostic scans

Medical bills and receipts

Pictures of injuries pre-treatment

Claims filing phase

The victim can lodge a claim with the appropriate authorities during or after recovery. This step depends on the nature of the injury. For work-related injuries, they can file a claim with their employer; for injuries from road mishaps or public liability, they can file a claim with the at-fault party's insurance company.

Remember that there's a time limit when one can bring their claim, depending on the state or territory's laws. For example, the Limitation of Actions Act 1958 in Victoria sets the limit at three years from the date of the cause of action for general personal injury claims. On the other hand, the limit increases to six years for:

Transport accidents

Work-related injuries

People with disabilities

Victims below 18 years

If the incident or the omission of a cause of action resulted in the victim's death, the Act applies the long-stop limitation period. Here, the limit extends up to 12 years.

Now, three or six years alone seems like plenty of time to file a claim. However, the effects of an accident can persist for just as long. Case in point: a victim of the Montague Street Bridge crash in 2016 decided to pursue claims last February. The accident has left her unable to work despite her treatments, including a spinal surgery in 2018.

Legal consultation phase

If the claims result in just remuneration, then there may no longer be a need to conduct this step. However, if the at-fault party doesn't provide enough or refuses outright, the victim may pursue legal action, starting with consulting with a lawyer.

Whether or not the other party has come forward with a settlement, lawyers often advise clients against accepting it too quickly. In many situations, the compensation assessment from lawyers tends to be much more than the offered settlement.



One reason is that the offer often doesn't account for other factors like a reduced capacity for work and pain and suffering.

Another reason for seeking legal advice is that personal injury law is as complicated as other fields of law. If last year's ruling on climate crisis accountability says something, one party might be more liable for the other's injury than you might think. With their deep understanding of the law, lawyers are an indispensable part of the claims process.

Pre-litigation phase

Most personal injury claims get settled before they even go to trial, frequently with the lawyer acting as a mediator. For the small percentage of claims that go to trial, lawyers need to ready their evidence and arguments.

The claimant party takes this time to gather more information about the accident that caused the victim's injury. The legal team also crunches the numbers on the compensation they believe the other party owes the victim. In some instances, both parties may even arrive at a settlement during pre-litigation.

Conclusion

As this article explains, a lot of work goes into ensuring the success of a personal injury claim. Skipping or not making the most out of a single step in the process can affect one's chances of receiving just compensation.

