Victoria Police investigating two burglaries in Navarre

The Northern Grampians Crime Investigation Unit are investigating two burglaries which have occurred at the Navarre General Store, on July 6 and 24.
On both occasions, the offenders have forced entry to the premises, causing significant damage to the store. Cigarettes and alcohol from within have then been stolen.
Investigators are appealing for witnesses for this offence or anyone who may have information, relating to these offences, to please contact Northern Grampians CIU on 53551500 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000
