Police investigating two burglaries at Navarre General Store in July

By James Halley
Updated July 28 2022 - 3:43am, first published 3:00am
Victoria Police investigating two burglaries in Navarre

The Northern Grampians Crime Investigation Unit are investigating two burglaries which have occurred at the Navarre General Store, on July 6 and 24.

James Halley

Journalist

