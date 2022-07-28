Swifts will be feeling confident heading into their round 14 clash against Noradjuha-Quantong after a day out against Kaniva-Leeor, defeating the Cougars by 101-points at Kaniva.
After a relatively tight first quarter, the Baggies found their groove, booting 16 goals to three after quarter time to race away 22.14 (146) to 7.3 (45) winners.
Reigning Dellar Medallist Scott Carey was at his best in the guts, with Jakob Salmi and Angus Murray (eight goals) also giving fantastic performances.
Hamish Bennett and Jeremy Nunan did all they could for the home side, but by the final term the Cougars had run out of steam and the Baggies kicked six goals to none.
All eyes have turned to Saturday's clash that could decide the makeup of finals as Noradjuha-Quantong head down the Western Highway to North Park.
The fifth-placed Baggies have found a vein of red-hot form and coming off a big win should make it a tough outing for the Bombers who have been riddled with injury all season.
A question mark inclusion at the time of publication is over their big-name forward in Brock Orval who played in the reserves in round 13. Orval kicked three goals in his team's 19-goal haul over Natimuk - his second game back since May.
The Baggies have no injuries to report and will be hoping a few of their long-term injured players are gearing up to get back on track as the end of the season closes in.
With a cool day with no rain on the horizon, the Baggies are hoping for a big home crowd to help get them over the line in a must-win game.
Across on the netball courts, it was a tough day out for the Swifts' A Grade netballers against Kaniva-Leeor United in round 13.
The third quarter was the most impressive for the Baggies - a quarter where impressive play down the court gave the goalies plenty of opportunities.
A 12-goal haul in the last wasn't enough to close in the early margin set by the home team but the Swifts walked away with plenty of positive outcomes over their five-goal loss.
Defender Erin Freeland and Edwina Flakemore were named the best along with shooter Michaela Carey.
An all-round performance made it difficult to provide standouts on the day.
Attention is turned to round 14 on Saturday as they meet third-placed Noradjuha-Quantong.
The last time the two teams met it was a 51-27 goal loss to the Swifts. Coach Mel Beal will be looking for improvement on the scoreline and working with defenders to stop the accurate shooting of the Bombers' Shannon Couch.
