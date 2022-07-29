Council launches facilitated playgroup at Stawell

Northern Grampians Shire Council's Facilitated Playgroup is proving popular since commencing in Stawell this term.
The FPG meets at Stawell Neighbourhood House every Tuesday from 10am to 12 noon.
The playgroup is suitable for children from birth to five years old and all families are welcome to attend.
The group focuses on play and social contact, sharing healthy food, promoting family-oriented community events and play based ideas with readily available and inexpensive items.
The facilitated structure is a collaboration between Council's Maternal and Child Health Team, the Family Connections Officer, St Arnaud Early Learning Centre and the SPG Facilitators.
This extended team of council staff encourages and enables families who require extra support with their children to attend however in-home support is also available for families in the shire who may find parenting and play interaction difficult due to work, transport, socio-economic or health reasons.
Cr Murray Emerson said he was delighted to see a new Facilitated Playgroup in his ward.
"This is a fabulous example of what can happen when our early years teams at council work in partnership with families to help children achieve their potential," Cr Emerson stated.
"Play and social contact are critical for a child's learning and development, and I am big supporter of encouraging families to get to know each other and explore alternatives to screen-based activities."
The Stawell playgroup is already attracting a good number of families and is facilitated by Lisa Curran who has attended specialised training to run the facilitated playgroup and is also diploma qualified with a kindergarten and childcare background. Another facilitated playgroup is held in Marnoo on Wednesdays during school term from 9.30am to 11.30am at Marnoo Primary School.
Further information is available by contacting the playgroup facilitator Lisa Curran at playgroup@ngshire.vic.gov.au or mobile 0421 920 681.
