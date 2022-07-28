Visitor influx: data shows increase from pre-pandemic level

A RETURN of visitors has been a welcome sight for the tourism industry after trading through what has been a tough two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Grampians region led the state during the pandemic for growth in visitor yield and nights spent in the region.
Grampians Tourism chief executive officer Marc Sleeman said the winter months were generally quieter months in the region but looking into the data he calculated visitation was up by about 10 per cent from pre-pandemic levels.
"It's challenging to compare year-on-year due to the pandemic, " Mr Sleeman said.
"But if I look at my accomodation statistics we are well and truly above 2019 for December, January, February, March so it goes to show we have increased visitation numbers from before COVID.
"We have a large domestic resident base within an hour or so of us such as Bendigo, Ballarat, Warrnambool and Geelong."
Looking into the data up until March 22, the Grampians received over 1.7 million domestic visitors - up by 33.3 per cent on March 21.
Visitors spent over 2.4 million nights in the region - an increase of 22.8 per cent.
In total, domestic visitors spent $455 million on travel to the Grampians - up by 17.6 per cent from the previous year.
Mr Sleeman said residents from across Victoria fell in love with the Grampians and the wider region.
"Many people who might have headed overseas during COVID came this way because there weren't a lot of other options," he said.
"The feedback has been people didn't realise the region was such a beautiful destination. We've connected with a brand new audience which is going to see repeat visitation.
"This doesn't happen without strong collaboration between Grampians Tourism and our Local Government partners who have strongly supported our efforts over the last two years to ensure we are in a strong position."
Mr Sleeman said the newly completed Horsham Silo was attracting a lot of attention.
"It was our highest rating social media post of the year," he said.
"People are wanting to have a cultural connection to our region and the silos are just one small piece of that.
"Visitors are starting their silo tour in Horsham so as the weather starts to warm up more and more people will be coming to the region."
Stawell Grampians Gate Caravan Park owner Marianne Braam said her accommodation bookings were "probably on par" with previous winters.
"Generally speaking once we get into the warmer months and people are out of lockdown we will see that increase," she said.
"Everybody is taking the opportunity to get away when they can, these days.
"At the moment we're getting the Queenslanders escaping their tourist season and Victorians on their way to Queensland."
Mrs Braam said bookings were starting to roll in for long weekends later in 2022.
"I would expect, compared to other years pre-pandemic, we would be booked out for the peak periods with minimum three-night stays for cabins," she said.
"Previously we might have let cabins out for two nights in those peak periods but we've done a lot of work in the park and people are happy to book with the three-night minimum.
"As a business owner, it's pleasing to see a return to those pre-pandemic levels - the bank account sure loves it."
Mrs Braam said across winter she had many bookings from workers taking up accommodation at the caravan park.
"There's definitely more workers floating around than there was pre-pandemic," she said.
"It's a different aspect of it - it's not just all about tourism.
"Investment in the area, be it private or government, has definitely helped and kept the economy going.
"Those workers spending their money with me allows me to employ people - in turn, allows them to spend money in town, which keeps other local people in jobs too."
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
