Tatyoon continues to apply pressure on Ararat as their game gets canceled due to COVID-19.
Heading into round 14, Ararat remains on top with Tatyoon in second place with Lismore Derrinallum and Woorndoo Mortlake rounding out the top four.
Caramut was forced to forfeit their match against Ararat at Alexandra Oval due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the club.
Woorndoo Mortlake defeated Penshurst by 62 points after falling 10 points behind at quarter time.
Glenthompson Dunkeld got the better of Wickliffe Lake Bolac by 34 points with a goal to none second quarter the difference in the two sides.
Samuel McKew kicked two goals for the Magpies with Jake Smith and Charles Vallance both kicking one major each.
Joseph Fama, Tom Gibson, Daniel Barnett, James Boseley, Lachlan Boseley and Samuel Handley were named Wickliffe Lake Bolac's best players in the loss.
Great Western narrowly lost to Hawkesdale Macarthur by seven points in a close match from siren to siren.
Will Clark led the scoring for the Lions with four goals with Angus Butt, Nigel Sibson, Jeremy Cronin, Samuel Cocks and Jed Rhodes were named the team's best.
Tatyoon demolished the S.M.W Rovers by 114 points with Ben Clay top scoring with six goals.
Midfielder Anthony Rosato kicked three goals, Tyler Cronin and Sean McDougall kicked two majors and seven other players kicked one goal each.
William Henderson, James Phillips and Will Lawrie were also influential for the Hawks in the big win.
Liam Baker kicked the Rovers only goal, while Alex McCarthy, Darcy Osborne, Daniel Curran, Jonathan Box, Zane Bedford and Shane Lench were named in the best.
Lismore Derrinallum easily defeated Moyston Willaura by 169 points with Michael Lockyear kicking an astounding 14 goals.
Cameron Notting and Luke Stevens kicked the Pumas only goals with Patrick Frawley, Alex Close, Eric Wilson and Joshua Byron named in the best.
In the Mininera and District Netball Association Tatyoon led A and B Grade, while Penshurst are one game clear of the Hawks in C Grade.
Hawkesdale Macarthur defeated Great Western by 61 goals with Maddison Sharrock (41 goals) Laura Addinsall (36 goals) on target.
Jacqui Ralph (two goals) and Jordyn Leggett (five goals) were named the Lions' best players with Caitlin Virgona (seven goals) and Chloe Graham (two goals) getting on the scoresheet.
The ladder-leading Hawks continued their domination of the competition with a39 goal victory over the Rovers.
Maggie Astbury (37 goals) and Alice Astbury were the best players on the court with Grace Astbury (27 goals) also dominant.
Ararat defeated Caramut by 15 goals with Kirsty Skubnik and Lillyan Molloy the Eagles' best.
The Eagles shared the goals around as Kira Stapleton and Lillyan Molloy scored 11 goals, while Taryn Kelly (seven goals) and Brooke Williamson (five goals) hit the scoreboard.
Louise Cooper and Briana Close tried their hardest as Moyston Willaura lost to Lismore Derrinallum by 34 goals.
Woorndoo Mortlake defeated Penshurst by four goals with Sarah Cameron top scoring with 28 goals.
Rachael Mibus led the scoring for the Bombers with 26 goals, Jedah Huf scored nine goals and Brooke Lenehan also contributed five goals.
Next week, it is the top against the bottom with Tatyoon hosting Caramut and Ararat traveling to Moyston to take on the Pumas.
Lismore Derrinallum comes up against Hawkesdale Macarthur, Woorndoo Mortlake host Wickliffe Lake Bolac, Penshurst takes on Great Western, while S.M.W Rovers and Glenthompson Dunkeld face off.
