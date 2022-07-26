Emergency crews attend shed fire at Stawell

UPDATE, 10.45am:
Breathing apparatus support is enroute to the fire to support the crews on the ground.
An advice messaged has been issued for the area by the CFA.
Advice - Fire - Stay Informed
Message reference number: 20989
Issued For:Stawell
Incident Location:Deep Lead Rd, Stawell
Incident Name:DeepLeadRd
Issued:26/07/2022 10:39 AM
Next Update Expected:26/07/2022 12:40 PM
Contact For Media:CFA - 1300 CFA MEDIA
This Advice message is being issued for Stawell.
There is currently no threat to the community, but you should continue to stay informed and monitor conditions.
What you should do:
Impacts in your area:
EARLIER, 10.30am:
Emergency services are attending a shed fire on Deep Lead Road, Stawell on Tuesday morning.
Brigades from around the region were called to the property at about 10.24am.
The Stawell Times-News understands the fire is in a tin shed that has gas and fuel inside.
Ambulance Victoria, Victoria Police have been requested to the scene.
A large amount of smoke across Deep Lead Road that is black and thick.
The Stawell Times-News understands at 10.30am the structure fire is not under control.
More to come.
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
