Digging up the past | Stawell's Kaolin Mines

By Stawell Historical Society
Updated July 26 2022 - 5:17am, first published 12:00am
Photo in Stawell Times-News 23rd June 1989 shows a cave-in that occurred in Shirreff Street resulting in a cavern measuring 17 metres in width and 35 metres in length.

It was reported in the early 1900's that it was known for many years that there were valuable and useful deposits of kaolin under Stawell.

