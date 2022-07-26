Digging up the past | Stawell's Kaolin Mines

In May and June of 1974 there were three collapses of these old kaolin mine workings on two different house lots in Shirreff St. In May 1983 and June 1989 there were other collapses when sections of Shirreff Street gave way. The holes created by these collapses required a minimum of 400 hundred tons of sand to fill them in. The whole hill in the surrounding neighbourhood was worked for kaolin mining. It was known by local people that the hill was "honeycombed" by the workings.