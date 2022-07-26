Elise storms home to victory

On a wet, rainy dreary day SAAC travelled to Rupanyup for the Tylers' Hardware 8km Handicap.
Adrian and Kel Tyler both ran the course and Vicki Tyler provided morning tea and an amazing cake for the raffle prize.
Adrian finished in just over 40 minutes with a very consistent effort and Kel crossed the line a few minutes after.
The Tylers' have been great sponsors and club runners over the years and SAAC runners have enjoyed the scenery of Jack's Track.
On adjusted handicaps Elise Monaghan won the race and was the fastest female.
OTHER NEWS:
Drew Christian finished second and was the fastest male.
Simon Edge placed third and rounding out the field was Garry Saunders.
Claire Christian won the sub junior race with a strong finish ahead of brother Cameron in second place.
Next event is Saturday July 30, meet at 9:30am, Hooper Track crossing on the Stawell Rail Trail for a flat 10km.
