Cooking with fire: How to create a functional and fashionable kitchen space

Having a kitchen that not only looks beautiful but also works with your needs is crucial in the home. After all, it's such a utilised place within the house with all of the time spent preparing and cooking, cleaning, and entertaining guests.



A great kitchen makes life so much easier, it has ample space so you're not bogged down from frustration when you run out of bench room, and it is appealing to the eye, which for many of us, is almost equally as important as the level of function. So, how can you strike the right balance of eye-catching design whilst also maintaining ease of use? Let's explore how to create that perfect space.

How major is your makeover?

To begin with, when looking at your current kitchen space, you need to isolate the problem areas. Is it the floor plan or simply an outdated appearance that is desperately in need of some new kitchen renovation supplies to revive its ageing aesthetic?

If it's the floor plan, a great home change to make that is unlikely to date quickly is the open plan kitchen. This approach has so many benefits, from the functionality aspects, you're able to move around without being cut off and can utilise an island bench as a multi-functional table.



It also directly impacts the overall flow of your home, instead of being relegated to a different room every time you choose to use your kitchen, you instead can join in with the family. However, a major renovation like this takes a lot more work.



Beyond reconfiguring your house, you also have to get the design features down-pat, as you are no longer simply ensuring that the style of your kitchen makes sense as an isolated room, you now also have to take into account that the style flows with the rest of the space, like the living area and dining room that the kitchen shares its home with.

If you're opting instead to simply switch up the current design of your kitchen, whilst you already have your limitations set, it can still be just as fun to experiment with a new style. Choosing and changing aspects like appliances and finishes may seem like a purely aesthetic change, but it can also impact the usability of your space.

Floor plan flip

If you've opted to start completely anew instead of making a few more cosmetic modifications, congratulations, this is an exciting new step in your journey to creating a home that prioritises function whilst not skimping on style.



As previously mentioned, an open plan is one of the most popular styles of kitchen design, and for good reason. The style opens up space and creates a wonderful multi-functional area for you to cook, entertain, and spend time in, you just want to ensure there is cohesion between each zone with the one room.

Take leads from your current design style, for example, an ultra-industrial kitchen against a mid-century modern living and dining area is going to stick out like a sore thumb. If you don't want to match the look exactly but you still want your kitchen to look stylish and in line with the rest of your space, pick out key design elements to match.



This could be colour or material. If there are a lot of light and breezy neutrals, installing a light-coloured laminate island bench will match whilst also giving you a versatile surface perfect for varying needs.

Continuing down this path of multi-use, adding some stools to the island bench acts both as a way to blend the dining and kitchen space together, whilst also serving as an alternative place to eat, or even work. For added points, pick out stools in the same or a similar style to your dining area chairs for added style and cohesion.

Crucial components

Whilst the overall look of your kitchen is important, it's vital to actually visualise what you'll be doing within this space, so, what are the most crucial static elements for your kitchen? Understanding where you can compromise is important; whilst a farmhouse style raised sink may be a stylish touch, an under-mounted sink gives a cleaner look that also allows you to switch up the interior style in the future a little more easily.



Now is the time to focus on what appliances would make your life more simple and liveable. Installing a hot water tap in simple stainless steel is functional and chic, yet won't pull too much focus or look outdated quickly.

It's also a time to update older appliances that no longer run to full capacity. Electronic items like fridges do eventually need replacing but are often pushed to the back of our to-do list. Think about what sort of foods you gravitate towards cooking and purchasing and how that relates to your refrigerating needs; do you need more fridge or freezer space? Would a smaller appliance work due to the size of your family or do you find yourself always running out of space? Now is the time to stop settling and set your kitchen up to perfectly suit your home's needs.

