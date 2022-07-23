The Stawell Times-News

Victorian opposition government promises funding increase for St Arnaud Hospital

July 23 2022 - 6:00am
HOSPITAL: Victorian Government opposition leader Mathew Guy has promised a $30 million funding increase for St Arnaud Hospital. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Victorian opposition leader Mathew Guy has promised a $30 million funding increase for St Arnaud Hospital.

