Police investigate crash, highway closed

UPDATE, 12pm:
Victoria Police have confirmed they are investigating an incident on the Western Highway, near Deep Lead Road.
"It is believed a van and b-double truck collided on the Western Highway near Deep Lead Road, causing the truck to roll just after 8.30am," a spokesperson said.
"The truck driver was airlifted to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
"The driver of the vehicle was not injured and is assisting police with their enquiries."
UPDATE, 11am:
The Western Highway is closed between Grampians Road and Stawell-Warracknabeal Road due to a collision.
Emergency services are directing traffic.
Motorists should consider using Donald-Stawell Road to Campbells Bridge, Campbells Bridge Road to Glenorchy, then Stawell-Warracknabeal Road to return to the Western Highway.
The Western Highway will re-open once investigations are complete and it is safe to do so. Consider delaying travel through the area.
UPDATE, 8.55am:
The Stawell Times-News understands two vehicles were involved in the incident.
No one is trapped at the scene.
Ambulance Victoria, Victoria Police and SES are on scene alongside CFA.
More to come.
EARLIER, 8.35am:
EMERGENCY crews are enroute to a reported truck roll over at Deep Lead on Thursday morning.
Calls for assistance were raised at 8.35am for the incident located on the Western Highway, appearing to be at the Deep Lead turn off.
There is no confirmation of any injuries at time of reporting.
Stawell Times-News has contacted emergency services for updates.
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
