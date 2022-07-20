The Stawell Times-News

Grampians Health make changes to its funding model and cuts the cost of Stawell's urgent care treatment

By Cassandra Langley
Updated July 21 2022 - 12:50pm, first published July 20 2022 - 9:40pm
Changes to funding model will help Stawell patients

Patients will no longer be out of pocket for urgent care treatment in Stawell after Grampians Health made changes to its service.

