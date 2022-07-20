The State Government in partnership with the Northern Grampians Shire Council is delivering an upgrade the Great Western Football Netball Club pavilion.
Once complete the project will allow for the Great Western Football and Netball Club to further build their membership, participation in training and competitions, and development programs.
Member for Western Victoria, Jaala Pulford today announced that the Victorian Budget 2022/23 will invest $1.5 million towards the upgrade.
"The Andrews Labor government understands that country football and netball is the lifeblood of regional communities, and that's why we're backing more projects in towns where they're needed most," she said.
"These things never happen easily and I just wanted to acknowledge the effort and all the time spent to help make this happen."
The funding will go towards:
Great Western Football Netball Club president Tracey McCartney said the funding announcement was "amazing" news for the club.
"Most of our functions we have to go to other locations because we can't fit in there," she explained.
"To be able to have functions here and host other events will be fantastic.
"I would like to thank the Northern Grampians Shire and the State Government for the funding, it means the world to the club."
Cr Murray Emerson said it was "very gratifying" to know all of the shire's hard work advocating for clubroom redevelopment has paid off.
"This funding has significantly accelerated the project beyond the initial concept design phase and council would now be able to start formalising the design and construction of the clubrooms with stakeholders," he said.
"It is very gratifying to know that all our hard work advocating for this clubroom redevelopment has been acknowledged by the Victorian Government through their investment.
Thanks to the Sport and Recreation Victoria funding we can now push ahead to make this long overdue pavilion upgrade a reality for Great Western sporting groups and something the whole community can be proud of."
